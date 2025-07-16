Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 29th and Galena

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday morning, July 16. The 31-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police continue to seek anyone involved.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, July 16 left one person wounded.

What we know:

Police say it happened around 2:38 a.m. in the area of 29th and Galena.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The 31-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.