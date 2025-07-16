Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 29th and Galena

Published  July 16, 2025 8:49am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday morning, July 16.
    • The 31-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
    • Police continue to seek anyone involved.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, July 16 left one person wounded. 

What we know:

Police say it happened around 2:38 a.m. in the area of 29th and Galena. 

The 31-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

