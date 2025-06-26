Milwaukee shooting; shots fired from vehicles, 1 hit by stray bullet

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, June 25. The victim was outside when suspects from two vehicles were firing shots at each other and was subsequently struck. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.



One person was wounded by a stray bullet in Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 25. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the area of 26th and Burleigh Street.

What we know:

According to police, the victim was outside when suspects from two vehicles were firing shots at each other and was subsequently struck.

The 61-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

26th and Burleigh, Milwaukee

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.