Milwaukee shooting; shots fired from vehicles, 1 hit by stray bullet
MILWAUKEE - One person was wounded by a stray bullet in Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 25. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the area of 26th and Burleigh Street.
What we know:
According to police, the victim was outside when suspects from two vehicles were firing shots at each other and was subsequently struck.
The 61-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
26th and Burleigh, Milwaukee
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.