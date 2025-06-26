Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting; shots fired from vehicles, 1 hit by stray bullet

Published  June 26, 2025 9:14am CDT
26th and Burleigh, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, June 25.
    • The victim was outside when suspects from two vehicles were firing shots at each other and was subsequently struck.
    • Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MILWAUKEE - One person was wounded by a stray bullet in Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 25. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the area of 26th and Burleigh Street.  

What we know:

According to police, the victim was outside when suspects from two vehicles were firing shots at each other and was subsequently struck. 

The 61-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

