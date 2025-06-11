Milwaukee shootings Wednesday, 3 people injured

article

Three people were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 11.

41st and Meinecke

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 20-year-old was shot at around 4:20 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

Washington Park

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a Shot Spotter Alert came out about 10 p.m.

MPD arrived on scene and found two people who had been shot. They were both taken to a local hospital.

MCSO deputies arrived on scene and secured it, and the shooting is currently under investigation.

There is currently no update on the condition of the two people who were shot.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.