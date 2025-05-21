Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; victim arrived at hospital for treatment
article
MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old showed up at a Milwaukee hospital on Wednesday, May 21 for treatment of non-fatal gunshot injuries.
Milwaukee shooting
What we know:
Milwaukee police say the shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The circumstances and the location of the shooting are under investigation.
Police are seeking an unknown shooter.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.