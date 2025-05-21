Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; victim arrived at hospital for treatment

article

The Brief A shooting victim showed up at a Milwaukee hospital on Wednesday afternoon, May 21. Milwaukee police are investigating the circumstances the led to the gunfire. Investigators are seeking an unknown shooter.



A 21-year-old showed up at a Milwaukee hospital on Wednesday, May 21 for treatment of non-fatal gunshot injuries.

Milwaukee shooting

What we know:

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The circumstances and the location of the shooting are under investigation.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.