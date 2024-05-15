Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 17-year-old wounded near 44th and Clarke
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old was shot and wounded near 44th and Clarke early Wednesday, May 15.
Officials say the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Shooting near 44th and Clarke, Milwaukee
MPD tips
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.