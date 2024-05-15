Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 17-year-old wounded near 44th and Clarke

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 15, 2024 5:26am CDT
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old was shot and wounded near 44th and Clarke early Wednesday, May 15.

Officials say the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.