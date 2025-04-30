Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 38th and Lisbon; 1 injured

article

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, April 30.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 2:28 p.m. near 38th and Lisbon. The victim, a 27-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.