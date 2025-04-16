Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 90th and Villard; 1 injured

article

The Brief A 47-year-old was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, April 16. It happened around 4:20 p.m. near 90th and Villard. Police said the shooting was the result of an argument.



What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 4:20 p.m. near 90th and Villard.

The victim, a 47-year-old, was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Police said the shooting was the result of an argument.

Scene near 90th and Villard, Milwaukee

The shooting is still under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.