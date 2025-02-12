Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 82nd and Hampton; 1 injured

Published  February 12, 2025 3:46pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Police Department said a 30-year-old was shot around 11:05 a.m. near 82nd and Hampton on Wednesday.
    • He went to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 11:05 a.m. near 82nd and Hampton. The 30-year-old victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department

