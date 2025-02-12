Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 82nd and Hampton; 1 injured

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department said a 30-year-old was shot around 11:05 a.m. near 82nd and Hampton on Wednesday. He went to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360.



A 30-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 11:05 a.m. near 82nd and Hampton. The 30-year-old victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

Related article

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.