Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 82nd and Hampton; 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 11:05 a.m. near 82nd and Hampton. The 30-year-old victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
