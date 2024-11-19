Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 dead, 2 hurt, 102nd and Silver Spring
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say one person died and two others were wounded in a shooting near 102nd and Silver Spring on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 19.
A 17-year-old died from gunshot injuries. The two people who were wounded are 17 and 18 years old – both suffered life-threatening injuries – and were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Shooting near 102nd and Silver Spring, Milwaukee
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.