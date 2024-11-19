Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 dead, 2 hurt, 102nd and Silver Spring

Published  November 19, 2024 6:34pm CST
Shooting near 102nd and Silver Spring, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police say one person died and two others were wounded in a shooting near 102nd and Silver Spring.
    • Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say one person died and two others were wounded in a shooting near 102nd and Silver Spring on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 19. 

A 17-year-old died from gunshot injuries. The two people who were wounded are 17 and 18 years old – both suffered life-threatening injuries – and were taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

Shooting near 102nd and Silver Spring, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

