Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

Separate Milwaukee shootings Tuesday left one person dead and another wounded Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Police are still looking into what led to the violence.

Unknown location

A 23-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-fatal injuries, police said. The shooting happened around 3 p.m., and the location remains under investigation.

6th and Galena

Around 6 p.m., police said a 44-year-old was shot and died at the scene. It happened roughly a half-mile north of Fiserv Forum.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.