Milwaukee shooting Tuesday, 10th and Ring; 1 injured

article

The Brief A 22-year-old was shot Tuesday afternoon near 10th and Ring in Milwaukee. The victim’s injuries are non-fatal, and they were taken to a local hospital. Police are searching for suspect(s) and urge anyone with information to contact them.



One person was injured in a Milwaukee shooting on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 11.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said the shooting happened around 4:46 p.m. near 10th and Ring. A 22-year-old victim sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Investigators say the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Police are still searching for an unknown suspect or suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.