Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 1 dead, vehicle hit by gunfire

Milwaukee police are investigating separate shootings that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Vel R. Phillips and Locust

What we know:

A 30-year-old was shot multiple times around 10:43 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

27th and St. Paul shots fired

What we know:

Investigators say a person fired shots at another vehicle around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and fled the scene. The victim's vehicle was struck and then hit a curb.

After hitting the curb, the victim drove the vehicle to the area near 23rd and Rogers and then called police. No injuries were reported.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter in this case.

Shooting scene on 27th Street viaduct, Milwaukee

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.