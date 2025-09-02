Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded near 16th and Galena
article
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Sept. 2 left one person wounded.
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, a 47-year-old was shot in the area of 16th and Galena around 3 a.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.