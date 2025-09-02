Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded near 16th and Galena

Published  September 2, 2025 9:52am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Sept. 2.
    • The 47-year-old victim was shot near 16th and Galena
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Sept. 2 left one person wounded.

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, a 47-year-old was shot in the area of 16th and Galena around 3 a.m. 

The victim was taken to a hospital. 

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

