Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded near 16th and Galena

A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Sept. 2 left one person wounded.

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, a 47-year-old was shot in the area of 16th and Galena around 3 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.