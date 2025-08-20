Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting near 2nd and Wright; 1 dead, no arrests

Published  August 20, 2025 5:28am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Tuesday night, Aug. 19.
    • A 37-year-old was shot near 2nd and Wright around 11:18 p.m.
    • Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Aug. 19 left one person dead. 

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11:18 p.m., a 37-year-old sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased near 2nd and Wright.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

