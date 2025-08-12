Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 1 dead, 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead and another is injured in different shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 12.
8th and Vliet
The Milwaukee Police Department said a 29-year-old was fatally shot around 5:30 p.m. The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on scene.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Police have a subject in custody related to this incident.
16th and Hadley
Police said a 43-year-old was shot around 7:26 p.m. The victim received treatment at the hospital.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.
MPD tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
