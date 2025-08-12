Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 1 dead, 1 injured

article

The Brief One person is dead and another is injured in different shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday. One person is in custody related to the fatal shooting. The circumstances leading up to the shootings remain under investigation.



One person is dead and another is injured in different shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

8th and Vliet

The Milwaukee Police Department said a 29-year-old was fatally shot around 5:30 p.m. The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police have a subject in custody related to this incident.

16th and Hadley

Police said a 43-year-old was shot around 7:26 p.m. The victim received treatment at the hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.