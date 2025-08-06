Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded near 62nd and Keefe

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night, Aug. 5. A 29-year-old was shot near 62nd and Keefe around 6:33 p.m. Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Aug. 5 left one person wounded.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 6:33 p.m. a 29-year-old was shot near 62nd and Keefe. The victim received treatment at the hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.