Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded near 12th and Greenfield

A shooting in Milwaukee early Tuesday morning, July 15 left one person wounded.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened around 12:05 a.m. in the area of 12th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.