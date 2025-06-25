Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 dead, no arrests

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night, June 24. Police say the 47-year-old victim died at the hospital. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.



One person is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, June 24. It happened around 10 p.m. near 11th and Scott.

What we know:

Police say the 47-year-old victim sustained gunshot wounds and died at the hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.