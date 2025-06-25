Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 dead, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, June 24. It happened around 10 p.m. near 11th and Scott.
What we know:
Police say the 47-year-old victim sustained gunshot wounds and died at the hospital.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.