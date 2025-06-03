Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; argument leads to gunfire, 19th and Melvina
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an argument led to gunfire near 19th and Melvina on Tuesday morning, June 3.
Shooting at 19th and Melvina
What we know:
Officials said the shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The 32-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Milwaukee police are seeking a known shooter.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.