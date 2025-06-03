Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; argument leads to gunfire, 19th and Melvina

Published  June 3, 2025 3:41pm CDT
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting at 19th and Melvina on Tuesday, June 3.
    • The gunfire rang out after an argument – and wounded a 32-year-old.
    • Officers are seeking a known shooter. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an argument led to gunfire near 19th and Melvina on Tuesday morning, June 3. 

Shooting at 19th and Melvina

Officials said the shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The 32-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Milwaukee police are seeking a known shooter. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips. 

