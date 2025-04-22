Milwaukee shooting Tuesday, 7th and Mitchell; 1 dead

article

The Brief A 52-year-old is dead after a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 22. It happened at approximately 3:55 p.m. near 7th and Mitchell. The victim was in a vehicle when the suspect fired shots, subsequently striking the victim.



One person is dead after a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 22.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened at approximately 3:55 p.m. near 7th and Mitchell.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The 52-year-old victim was in a vehicle when the suspect fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. The victim sustained fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.