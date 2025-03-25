Milwaukee shooting near Sherman and Ruby; 1 seriously injured
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, March 25 left one person wounded. It happened near Sherman and Ruby around 4:45 a.m.
Police say the 32-year-old victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
