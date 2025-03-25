Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting near Sherman and Ruby; 1 seriously injured

Published  March 25, 2025 8:43am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, March 25.
    • It happened near Sherman and Ruby around 4:45 a.m.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, March 25 left one person wounded. It happened near Sherman and Ruby around 4:45 a.m.

Sherman and Ruby

What we know:

Police say the 32-year-old victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

No arrests have been made. 

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.   

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

