Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 18.
12th and Chambers
What we know:
A 19-year-old was shot around 9:15 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and police are looking for anyone involved.
40th and Concordia
What we know:
A 49-year-old was shot around 6:19 p.m. and went to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information on these shootings.