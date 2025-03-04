Milwaukee shooting Tuesday, Morgan and S. Point Terrace; 1 injured in robbery
MILWAUKEE - A 27-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 4.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 3:25 p.m. near Morgan and S. Point Terrace.
The 27-year-old victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery.
The investigation is ongoing. Police continue to seek anyone involved.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
