Milwaukee shooting Tuesday, Morgan and S. Point Terrace; 1 injured in robbery

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 3:25 p.m. near Morgan and S. Point Terrace.

The 27-year-old victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery.

The investigation is ongoing. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.