Milwaukee shooting near 22nd and Wisconsin; 1 wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Feb. 25. It happened around 10:20 p.m. near 22nd and Wisconsin.
What we know:
Police say the victim, a 25-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
No arrests have been made.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.