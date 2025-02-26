Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting near 22nd and Wisconsin; 1 wounded

Published  February 26, 2025 5:33am CST
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night, Feb. 25.
    • It happened near 22nd and Wisconsin around 10:20 p.m.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Feb. 25. It happened around 10:20 p.m. near 22nd and Wisconsin. 

What we know:

Police say the victim, a 25-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

No arrests have been made. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

