Milwaukee shooting Tuesday, 38th and Meinecke; 1 injured, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 40-year-old was shot in a fight in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 2:54 p.m. near 38th and Meinecke. The 40-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The suspect, a 64-year-old man, was arrested. Police said the shooting was the result of a fight.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
