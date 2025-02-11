Milwaukee shooting Tuesday, 38th and Meinecke; 1 injured, 1 arrested

article

The Milwaukee Police Department said a 40-year-old was shot in a fight in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Feb. 11. A 64-year-old man was arrested. It happened around 2:54 p.m. near 38th and Meinecke.



A 40-year-old was shot in a fight in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 2:54 p.m. near 38th and Meinecke. The 40-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The suspect, a 64-year-old man, was arrested. Police said the shooting was the result of a fight.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.