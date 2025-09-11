Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 52nd and Fond du Lac; 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, Sept. 11.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 3:30 p.m. near 52nd and Fond du Lac. A suspect fired shots into a vehicle, subsequently striking the victim.
The 37-year-old victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police continue to seek anyone involved.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
