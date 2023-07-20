Milwaukee shootings Thursday: 3 men hurt

article

Three Milwaukee men were hurt in separate shootings Thursday night, July 20.

The first happened around 6:30 p.m. near 51st and Hopkins where a Milwaukee man, 20, was shot.

Around 8 p.m. near 28th and Kilbourn, a Milwaukee man, 29, was shot. Police are looking for a Milwaukee man, 19.

Around 10:30 p.m., a Milwaukee man, 40, was hurt in a shooting near 5th and Center.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shootings.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.