Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 1 wounded near 40th and Wright
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 23 left one person wounded.
What we know:
According to police, a 22-year-old was shot around 12:30 a.m. near 40th and Wright. The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment.
The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.
No arrests have been made.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.