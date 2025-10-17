Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 1 dead, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 16 left one person dead and one wounded.
39th and Capitol
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 7 p.m. Somebody fired shots, subsequently striking the victim.
The victim, a 21-year-old, died on scene.
Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.
35th and National
What we know:
A 17-year-old was shot around 9:30 p.m. while they were driving in their car.
The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police continue to seek anyone involved.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.