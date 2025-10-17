Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

Published  October 17, 2025 5:42am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Thursday left one person dead and one wounded.
    • Police continue to seek anyone involved.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 16 left one person dead and one wounded. 

39th and Capitol 

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 7 p.m. Somebody fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. 

The victim, a 21-year-old, died on scene.  

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect. 

35th and National

What we know:

A 17-year-old was shot around 9:30 p.m. while they were driving in their car. 

The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

