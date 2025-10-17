Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

article

39th and Capitol

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 7 p.m. Somebody fired shots, subsequently striking the victim.

The victim, a 21-year-old, died on scene.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

35th and National

What we know:

A 17-year-old was shot around 9:30 p.m. while they were driving in their car.

The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.