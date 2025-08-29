Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 1 wounded near 25th and Center
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, Aug. 28 left one person wounded.
What we know:
According to police, a 26-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm near 25th and Center.
The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.
No arrests have been made.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.