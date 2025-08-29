Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 1 wounded near 25th and Center

article

A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, Aug. 28 left one person wounded.

What we know:

According to police, a 26-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm near 25th and Center.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.