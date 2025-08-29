Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 1 wounded near 25th and Center

Published  August 29, 2025 6:47am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Aug. 28. 
    • It happened near 25th and Center. 
    • Police say a 26-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm. 

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, Aug. 28 left one person wounded. 

What we know:

According to police, a 26-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm near 25th and Center.  

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.  

No arrests have been made. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

