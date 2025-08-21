Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 1 wounded, shots fired at vehicle
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, Aug. 21 left one person wounded.
What we know:
According to police, around 9 a.m. a suspect fired shots into a vehicle near 28th and Center, striking the victim.
The 28-year-old victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
What you can do:
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.