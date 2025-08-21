Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 1 wounded, shots fired at vehicle

Published  August 21, 2025 11:38am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 21.
    • The suspect fired shots into a vehicle, subsequently striking the victim.
    • Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, Aug. 21 left one person wounded. 

What we know:

According to police, around 9 a.m. a suspect fired shots into a vehicle near 28th and Center, striking the victim. 

The 28-year-old victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.  

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews