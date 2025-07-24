Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 1 wounded, no arrests made
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, July 24 left one person wounded.
What we know:
Police say the 25-year-old victim was shot around 12:05 a.m. in the area of Green Bay Avenue and Fiebrantz Avenue.
The victim received treatment at the hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.