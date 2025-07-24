Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 1 wounded, no arrests made

article

The Brief One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee early Thursday morning, July 24. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, July 24 left one person wounded.

What we know:

Police say the 25-year-old victim was shot around 12:05 a.m. in the area of Green Bay Avenue and Fiebrantz Avenue.

The victim received treatment at the hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.