Milwaukee shootings: 2 men killed, woman wounded Thursday

Two Milwaukee men were killed and a woman was wounded in separate shootings Thursday, June 29.

Police are looking into what led to the two homicides, and believe the third shooting was the result of an argument.

75th and Brown Deer

A 41-year-old Milwaukee was shot and killed around 1:20 a.m. Police said he died at the scene.

Around 6:30 p.m., police found a 22-year-old Milwaukee man shot dead in a car near Kilbourn Reservoir Park. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

11th and Concordia

A 42-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot just shortly before 4 p.m. and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said she was shot during an argument.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for each of Thursday's shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.