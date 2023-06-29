Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee homicide, body found in vehicle near Kilbourn Reservoir Park

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Police scene near 9th and North, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, June 29 near North Avenue and Bremen Street – near Kilbourn Reservoir Park. 

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, was located dead inside a vehicle. He suffered a fatal gunshot injury. 

No arrests have been made. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips App.