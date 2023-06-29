Milwaukee homicide, body found in vehicle near Kilbourn Reservoir Park
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, June 29 near North Avenue and Bremen Street – near Kilbourn Reservoir Park.
Police say the victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, was located dead inside a vehicle. He suffered a fatal gunshot injury.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips App.