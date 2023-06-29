Milwaukee homicide, body found in vehicle near Kilbourn Reservoir Park

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, June 29 near North Avenue and Bremen Street – near Kilbourn Reservoir Park.

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, was located dead inside a vehicle. He suffered a fatal gunshot injury.

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips App.