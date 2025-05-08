Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 11th and Finn; 1 injured
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was shot in Milwaukee on Thursday, May 8.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 12:20 p.m. near 11th and Finn. A 34-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing. Police continue to seek anyone involved.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department