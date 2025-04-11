Milwaukee shooting near 60th and Vienna; 1 wounded

article

A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday night, April 10 left one person wounded. It happened around 9 p.m. near 60th and Vienna.

What we know:

The victim, a 74-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.