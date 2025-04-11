Milwaukee shooting near 60th and Vienna; 1 wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday night, April 10 left one person wounded. It happened around 9 p.m. near 60th and Vienna.
What we know:
The victim, a 74-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.