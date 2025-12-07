Milwaukee shooting near 35th and Pierce; 2 wounded

article

The Brief Two people were shot near 35th and Pierce in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 7. The victims, ages 19 and 35, were taken to a hospital. Police are investigating the circumstances and asking for the public's help with information.



Milwaukee police say two people were shot and wounded near 35th and Pierce on the city's south side on Sunday evening, Dec. 7.

35th and Pierce shooting

What we know:

Officials said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Two people, ages 19 and 35, suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.