Milwaukee shooting near 35th and Pierce; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were shot and wounded near 35th and Pierce on the city's south side on Sunday evening, Dec. 7.
What we know:
Officials said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Two people, ages 19 and 35, suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital for treatment.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.