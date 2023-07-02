Milwaukee shootings Sunday: 1 dead, 3 hurt

article

Four Milwaukee shootings Sunday left two young women and one man injured and another man dead.

The shooting started around 3 a.m. near 28th and Burnham, where a man, 19, was shot and later died from his injuries. Police believe this was robbery-related, and three people were arrested.

Around 4:30 a.m., police said a Milwaukee woman, 20, showed up at the hospital after she was shot near 28th and Garfield.

Around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting near 35th and Wright. Police said a girl, 17, was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

About an hour later, officers were on scene near 19th and Finn Place, where a man, 29, was shot and injured during an argument. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made in the non-fatal shootings, but police said they know who they are looking for in the 35th and Wright shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.