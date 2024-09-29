Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 injured

article

Two people were injured in different shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 29.

16th and Burleigh

A 46-year-old is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting. Police said it happened near 16th and Burleigh around 3:52 p.m.

The victim was located unconscious in a vehicle. They were taken to the hospital for serious injuries and are in critical condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

Unknown location

Police said the shooting took place between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. The victim, a 32-year-old, arrived at the hospital hours later, around 2:40 p.m., for treatment of injuries sustained during the time of the shooting.

Police continue to investigate and are looking for anyone involved.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.