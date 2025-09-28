Milwaukee shooting Sunday, 23rd and Michigan; 1 injured
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened Sunday evening, Sept. 28, on the city’s west side.
What we know:
Officers responded around 5 p.m. near 23rd and Michigan, where a suspect fired gunshots and struck a 42-year-old victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Authorities said they continue to search for the suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department