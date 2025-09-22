Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 1 killed, 1 injured

By
Published  September 22, 2025 5:38am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee


Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Two people were shot in Milwaukee on Sunday, with one of them dying from their injuries.
    • One shooting happened near 76th and Silver Spring, and the other happened at an unknown location.
    • MPD is looking for those responsible.

MILWAUKEE - One person was killed, and another person was injured in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 21.

76th and Silver Spring

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:19 p.m. an unidentified person, who appeared to be 15–20 years old, was shot.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Unknown location

What we know:

A 39-year-old was shot and arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police are working to figure out when and where this shooting took place.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for those responsible for these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

