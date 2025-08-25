Milwaukee shooting Sunday; 1 wounded near Teutonia and Carmen
article
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday, Aug. 24 left one person wounded.
What we know:
According to police, a 33-year-old was shot and wounded shortly before 11 p.m. in the area of Teutonia and Carmen.
The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.