Milwaukee shooting Sunday; 1 wounded near Teutonia and Carmen

A shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday, Aug. 24 left one person wounded.

What we know:

According to police, a 33-year-old was shot and wounded shortly before 11 p.m. in the area of Teutonia and Carmen.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.