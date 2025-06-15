Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Sunday; 1 wounded, 1 taken into custody

Published  June 15, 2025 6:46am CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday morning, June 15. 
    • A 25-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot injury.
    • Milwaukee Police have an adult suspect in custody. 

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, June 15, left one person wounded. It happened around 3 a.m. near Water Street and Erie Street.

The victim, a 25-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot injury. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. One person has been taken into custody. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

