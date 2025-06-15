Milwaukee shooting Sunday; 1 wounded, 1 taken into custody

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday morning, June 15. A 25-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot injury. Milwaukee Police have an adult suspect in custody.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, June 15, left one person wounded. It happened around 3 a.m. near Water Street and Erie Street.

What we know:

The victim, a 25-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot injury.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. One person has been taken into custody.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.