Milwaukee shooting Sunday; 1 wounded, 1 taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, June 15, left one person wounded. It happened around 3 a.m. near Water Street and Erie Street.
What we know:
The victim, a 25-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot injury.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. One person has been taken into custody.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.