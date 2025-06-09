Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Sunday near 11th and Locust; 1 wounded

Published  June 9, 2025 5:45am CDT
The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, June 8 near 11th and Locust. 
    • The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. 
    • Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon, June 8 left one person wounded. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near 11th and Locust. 

What we know:

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. 

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

