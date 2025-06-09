Milwaukee shooting Sunday near 11th and Locust; 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon, June 8 left one person wounded. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near 11th and Locust.
What we know:
Police say the victim, a 35-year-old, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.