Milwaukee shootings overnight Sunday, 3 injured

Three people were injured in three separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

35th and Burnham

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around midnight, a 45-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

24th and Clarke

What we know:

At about 1 a.m., a 30-year-old was shot and went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

76th and Mill

What we know:

At about 4:25 a.m., a 38-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for those who are responsible for these shootings.

Anyone with any information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.