Milwaukee shootings overnight Sunday, 3 injured
MILWAUKEE - Three people were injured in three separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, May 25, 2025.
35th and Burnham
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around midnight, a 45-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
24th and Clarke
What we know:
At about 1 a.m., a 30-year-old was shot and went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
76th and Mill
What we know:
At about 4:25 a.m., a 38-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for those who are responsible for these shootings.
Anyone with any information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
