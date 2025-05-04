Milwaukee shooting Sunday, 48th and Clarke; 1 injured

article

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday, May 4.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened near 48th and Clarke around 5:22 p.m. The victim, a 21-year-old, arrived at the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.