Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 3 wounded

Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, April 6 left three people wounded.

25th and Kilbourn

What we know:

Two people, both 24 years old, were shot at approximately 9:46 p.m. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

This investigation is ongoing. However, it may be argument-related, police say. No arrests have been made.

11th and North

What we know:

A 28-year-old was shot around 9:53 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and may be argument-related.

No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.