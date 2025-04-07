Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 3 wounded

By
Published  April 7, 2025 5:44am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Three people were wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, April 6.
    • No arrests have been made.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, April 6 left three people wounded. 

25th and Kilbourn

What we know:

Two people, both 24 years old, were shot at approximately 9:46 p.m. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. 

This investigation is ongoing. However, it may be argument-related, police say. No arrests have been made. 

11th and North

What we know:

A 28-year-old was shot around 9:53 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and may be argument-related. 

No arrests have been made. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Polic Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews