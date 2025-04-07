Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, April 6 left three people wounded.
25th and Kilbourn
What we know:
Two people, both 24 years old, were shot at approximately 9:46 p.m. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment.
This investigation is ongoing. However, it may be argument-related, police say. No arrests have been made.
11th and North
What we know:
A 28-year-old was shot around 9:53 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and may be argument-related.
No arrests have been made.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
