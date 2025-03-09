Milwaukee shooting Sunday, Teutonia and Vera; 1 injured

article

A 33-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Sunday, March 9.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened at approximately 6:25 a.m. near Teutonia and Vera. The 33-year-old victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.