Milwaukee overnight shootings on Sunday, 3 injured
MILWAUKEE - Three people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, March 2, 2025.
12th and North
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:20 a.m., a 26-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
91st and Appleton
What we know:
At about 1:45 a.m., a 35-year-old and a 37-year-old were shot.
They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.