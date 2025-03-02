Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee overnight shootings on Sunday, 3 injured

By
Published  March 2, 2025 6:33am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Three people were injured in overnight shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
    • Both shootings happened in the wee hours of the morning.

MILWAUKEE - Three people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, March 2, 2025.

12th and North

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:20 a.m., a 26-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

91st and Appleton

What we know:

At about 1:45 a.m., a 35-year-old and a 37-year-old were shot.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee