Milwaukee overnight shootings on Sunday, 3 injured

article

The Brief Three people were injured in overnight shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Both shootings happened in the wee hours of the morning.



Three people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, March 2, 2025.

12th and North

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:20 a.m., a 26-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

91st and Appleton

What we know:

At about 1:45 a.m., a 35-year-old and a 37-year-old were shot.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.