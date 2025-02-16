Milwaukee shooting Sunday, 47th and Bureligh; 1 injured

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department said a 25-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Sunday, Feb. 16. It happened at approximately 5 p.m. near 47th and Burleigh. Police continue to seek anyone involved.



What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened at approximately 5 p.m. near 47th and Burleigh.

The 25-year-old victim sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.